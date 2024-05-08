Ja Rule Hosts Mother’s Day Luncheon For Families Affected By Criminal Justice System

Getty Images

Rapper Ja Rule partnered with the REFORM Alliance and The Ladies of Hope Ministries to put on a special Mother’s Day luncheon on May 7 for 40 families who have been impacted by the criminal justice system. Forty mothers and their children were treated to a three-hour afternoon lunch hosted by Ja Rule at the midtown New York City hotspot, Sei Less. “For something like this for mothers who have been through incarceration, I can relate to that and it’s close to my heart, so to be a part of this is special to me,” Ja Rule told Billboard about the event. “It’s a very hard thing for a mom to be incarcerated and have children and to be able to navigate that. It’s very difficult, so I empathize with them in a lot of ways.” (Billboard)