Ja Rule Is Going to Be a Grandpa, As His Daughter Brittney Is Expecting First Baby With Husband Tevin Aitken

During a recent appearance on the Sherri show, Ja Rule joyfully announced that he’s going to be a grandfather, as his daughter Brittney Atkins, 30, and her husband, Tevin Aitken, are expecting their first child. “I’m about to be a grandfather,” he proudly revealed, while jokingly adding, “That don’t even sound right.” The 49-year-old rapper and actor recounted the memorable moment Brittney revealed her pregnancy by gifting them a sonogram in a box labeled “you’re now grandma and grandfather.” “You can see my expression, see my wifey’s expression,” the Fast & Furious star shared. “It was an amazing moment.” Already a father of three with wife Aisha, Ja Rule humorously said he plans to adopt the nickname “Big Poppa” for his new role in an homage to The Notorious B.I.G. Show host Sherri Shepherd celebrated the news by presenting Ja Rule with a custom cardigan emblazoned with “Big Poppa” during the show. (People)