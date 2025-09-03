Jack Antonoff, Hayley Williams, Role Model, And María Zardoya Lead Lineup For Rolling Stone’s 2025 Musicians On Musicians Event

On Wednesday (September 3), Rolling Stone announced the details of their 2025 Musicians on Musicians event, which will take place on October 23 at New York’s Beacon Theatre. The special evening will feature onstage conversations and collaborations by Jack Antonoff and Hayley Williams performing with Bleachers, alongside Role Model and María Zardoya of the Marías, with the event set to be hosted and moderated by Saturday Night Live’s James Austin Johnson. Ticket presale starts on Thursday (September 4), followed by a public on-sale on Friday (September 5). This year’s iteration continues the acclaimed series that began in 2019 and has showcased legendary pairings like Paul McCartney with Taylor Swift, Elton John with Lana Del Rey, and Lorde with David Byrne, with last year’s event featuring Doechii with Brittany Howard, and Busta Rhymes with GloRilla. This year’s event follows a successful Musicians on Musicians five-city tour, which featured Charley Crockett, Tank and The Bangas, Big Freedia, Chelsea Cutler, and Sleater-Kinney taking part. (Rolling Stone)