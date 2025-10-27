Jack DeJohnette, Legendary Jazz Drummer Who Played With John Coltrane And Miles Davis, Dead At 83

Jack DeJohnette, the acclaimed jazz drummer known for his work with Miles Davis during his influential “electric period,” died on Sunday (October 26) at the age of 83 from congestive heart failure. “He was very comfortable and at peace,” said Joan Clancy, DeJohnette’s longtime assistant, who confirmed the musician’s death, while adding that “he was surrounded by his wife, Lydia, family, and friends” when he passed. Beginning piano in childhood before switching to drums at 18, DeJohnette rose through Chicago’s avant-garde scene to play with legends like John Coltrane, Charles Lloyd, Bill Evans, and Joe Henderson.

In 1969, he replaced Tony Williams in Davis’ band, contributing to groundbreaking albums such as Bitches Brew, and historic live performances by Davis’ so-called “Lost Quintet.” “It was great to play with Miles, because Miles loved the drums,” DeJohnette said in 2009. “Everything came from the drums. He liked boxing, he was a big boxing fan, and he saw drums in jazz as having similar aspects.” After leaving Davis, DeJohnette led his own projects and collaborated with the likes of Freddie Hubbard and Sonny Rollins, earning two Grammy awards while securing a lasting legacy as a musical innovator and NEA Jazz Master. (Rolling Stone)