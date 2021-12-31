Jack Harlow Calls For Atlanta Police Officer To Be Fired

After seeing a video clip from his concert in Atlanta, Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer.

The short clip shows a woman approaching two police officers and pleading with them by saying, “All I wanted to go do was go to a Jack Harlow show.” One of the officers appears to put his hand on the woman’s neck and pushes her away, while telling her to “get out of my face.”

In his post, Harlow asked that the officer be identified and fired. He wrote, “I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening.”

The Cobb Country Police Department responded and are investigating the matter.

The incident happened Tuesday evening, December 28 outside of the Roxy theatre in Atlanta.

TL;DR:

Jack Harlow is calling for the firing of a police officer. A video surfaces of an officer appearing to put his hand on a woman’s neck and pushes her away at one of his concerts.