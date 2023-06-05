Jacky Oh Was Found Unresponsive In Hotel Room After Plastic Surgery

Details surrounding DC Young Fly's longtime girlfriend Jacky Oh's death are starting to surface. As previously reported, Jacky Oh died on May 31st following a “mommy makeover” in Miami.

Miami Local 10 has reported that according to Miami police report, authorities were contacted just before 10 pm. Local fire rescue teams responded to the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell Hotel. They received a call about an unresponsive woman and bought Jacky to Mercy Hospital. Medical professionals made various attempts to resuscitate Jacky but they ultimately failed.

Meanwhile, DC Young Fly and Jacky's family have released a joint statement expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love. The statement read, “We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.

JACKY'S MIAMI-BASED SURGEON IS THE SUBJECT OF MULTIPLE NEGATIVE REVIEWS

In related news, Jacky's surgeon Dr. Zachary Iyore Okhah is the subject of several negative reviews from patients. According to News One, Dr. Zach, who is the founder and owner of PH-1 Miami, “identifies himself as a “liposuction and BBL specialist.”

One former patient alleged that Dr. Zach's facility was located in a “sketchy” building. Another patient claimed they were left with hard “lumps” after a procedure with the Miami-based surgeon.

Another Twitter user named @Amorantasia noted how Dr. Zachary’s social media pages made no mention of his board certification.