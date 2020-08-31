Home » R&B News » Jacob Blake’s Sister’s Message To Black People At The March On Washington

Jacob Blake’s Sister’s Message To Black People At The March On Washington

Jacob Blake's sister Letetra Widman spoke at the March on Washington in Washington DC on Friday (August 28th) and she deleivered a message to black people. Blake was shot multiple times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer. Prior to the shooting, Blake was trying to break up a fight. He is currently hospitalized and is reportedly paralyzed from the waist down.

During her speech, Widman said, “We will not be a footstool to oppression. Black America, I hold you accountable. You must not stand. You must fight, but not with violence and chaos. “

George Floyd's sister Bridget Floyd, also addressed the crowd, saying, “My brother cannot be a voice today. We have to be the voice. We have to be the change.”

Other speakers at the event included Martin Luther King III, Ayanna Pressley, Al Sharpton and other families of victims of police violence

