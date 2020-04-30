Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Being Quarantined With Husband Will Smith

PRPhotos.com

During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the ladies discussed “How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine.” Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted that being quarantined with husband Will Smith hasn't been easy at all. She said, “One of the things I realize is that I don’t know Will at all.”

She also admitted that stress and anxiety can result in her tone being more aggressive than she'd like for it to be with her husband. She said, “It’s challenging. You’re forced to look at things differently.”

WILL SMITH REUNITES WITH CAST OF THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR

Meanwhile, Will reunited with the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air for the two part finale of his Snapchat show Will From Home. The show features cast members Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Joseph Marcell and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Part two of the finale will air this morning (April 30th) on Snapchat's Discover page — and it will include a special tribute to James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the show.

Jada Pinkett Smith says she doesn’t know her husband Will at all : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/JadaOnDealingWithWillDuringQuarantine.mp3