Home » R&B News » Jada Pinkett-Smith Says She Has A Difficult Time Setting Boundaries

Jada Pinkett-Smith Says She Has A Difficult Time Setting Boundaries

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jada Pinkett-Smith has admitted that she has a difficult time setting boundaries and that has lead to relationship issues. During a recent episode of  Red Table Talk, Smith said about setting boundaries, "I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine."

She continued, "I have a difficult time setting boundaries with it all, whether it's work, family, kids, friends.  With me, I get angry if you make me set a boundary. I get angry at you. Isn't that crazy? So, now you're putting me in a position that I gotta tell you to, 'Give me 50 feet.'"

She explained, "I definitely realized that it is a huge weakness of mine and has definitely played into a lot of relationship issues." 

According to Pinkett, there is also "no right or wrong" instance when it comes to setting boundaries.  She explained, "Sometimes, I feel like the boundaries that I'm asking for are petty.  Like, I'm real old school. Don't come into the house if I don't really know you and just go in my pantry. You know what I mean?"

She later discussed a recent situation where she had to set boundaries, saying, "I really get angry when I'm forced to set a boundary. I realized that the other day with a friend of mine, where I was like, 'I really have to talk to this person about this issue that I'm having.'Then I got mad at that person for making me have to advocate for myself. And that was deep! That was deep."

Related Articles

Joe Exotic’s Prostate Cancer Has Returned
Will Smith Says He Contemplated Suicide In New Docuseries
Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her And Will Smith’s Sex Life
Kristen Stewart Says She Only Made 5 Good Films
Vanessa Bryant Reveals How She Found Out About Kobe And Gianna’s Death
Dave Chappelle Is Open To Having A Conversation With Netflix Employees