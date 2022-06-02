Jada Pinkett-Smith Wants Will Smith And Chris Rock To ‘Reconcile’

During yesterday's episode (June 1st) of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith addressed her husband Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards back in March. Pinkett-Smith opened the episode, saying, “About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

She continued, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.” Jada then proceeded with the episode, which was dedicated to people living with alopecia, a hair-loss disorder that she has openly struggled with.

She said, “This is a really important ‘Red Table Talk’ on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” she said. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Of course, people had a lot to say. One person tweeted, “I just want Jada Pinkett Smith to stfuuuuu forever lmaoooo I don’t wanna hear shit else from her.” Another person wrote, “Jada Pinkett-Smith hate train is so corny fr. People just want to hate her and y’all do this to a lot of women on the internet 🤷🏽‍♀️.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Dear Jada Pinkett Smith, No. The world actually doesn't “need” this. We need food, water, clothing, shelter and healthcare. We can live without three arrogant, entitled actors who have little hissy fits on stage and act like toddlers! -Everyone 🙄😒👎 #idiotseverywhere.”