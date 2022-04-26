Jada Pinkett-Smith Was ‘Adamant’ About Keeping Family Trip To India

Reports say that Jada Pinkett-Smith was adamant on moving forward with a family vacation to India following Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last month.

WIll was spotted arriving in Mumbai this past weekend. Black Enterprise has reported that the actor went to Mumbai to seek counsel from spiritual guru Sadhguru.

Meanwhile, Page Six has reported that Smith said his trip to India is a part of his vow to do “the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.” Hollywood sources also revealed that Will still hasn't personally apologized to Chris Rock.

One insider said, “Will’s ‘spiritual journey’ to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions. No amount of Namastes will make up for that.”