Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Mom Reveals She Had Non-Consensual Sex With Her Dad

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom Adrienne Bainfield-Norris revealed that she had non consensual sex with Jada's dad Robsol Pinkett, Jr. According to People, Jada asked her mom, “So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual." Her mom responded, “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually." She added, “So that’s really gray.”

Jada clarified, “You’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father." And her mom nodded yes.

Banfield-Norris previously revealed that Jada's father was an alcoholic and physically abusive towards her.

Red Table Talk airs on Facebook Watch on Tuesdays at 12pm EST.