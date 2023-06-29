Jaden Smith Says His Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Introduced Psychedelics To Their Family

Jaden Smith recently was a guest speaker at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado. Jaden revealed that his mom Jada Pinkett Smith introduced him to hallucinogens.

He said, “I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family. It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Jaden Smith shared that the psychedelics were especially helpful for him and played a role in him becoming more empathetic towards his siblings, sister Willow Smith and half-brother Trey Smith.

He explained, “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past. But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

He added that psychedelics has helped resolve conflict between him and his siblings. He said, “It will actually help us to open up our minds to get out of the old ways of thinking that got us into lots of these arguments and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for you to work it out and massage it out until it’s completely gone.”