Home » R&B News » Jamie Spears Filed To End Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

Jamie Spears Filed To End Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jamie Spears has filed to end the 13-year-old conservatorship of his daughter, Britney Spears

In a petition filed Tuesday (Sept. 8th)  in Los Angeles Superior court, Jamie’s primary attorney Vivian Thoreen wrote, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Deadline writes that unless Judge Brenda Penny expedites matters, the latest move by the Spears family patriarch will not be addressed until a hearing set for September 29th. 

Related Articles

Benedict Cumberbatch Defends Decision To Play Gay Character
Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Are ‘Having Issues’ Due To Kourtney DM Scandal?
Prince William, Kate Middleton To Focus on Diversity as Prince Charles’ Top Aide Quits
Angelina Jolie Says She Feared for Children’s Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie Pens New Book to Help Kids ‘Fight Back’
Paramount’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Delayed Due To COVID Concerns