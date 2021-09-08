Jamie Spears Filed To End Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

PRPhotos.com

Jamie Spears has filed to end the 13-year-old conservatorship of his daughter, Britney Spears.

In a petition filed Tuesday (Sept. 8th) in Los Angeles Superior court, Jamie’s primary attorney Vivian Thoreen wrote, “Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter.

“If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance.”

Deadline writes that unless Judge Brenda Penny expedites matters, the latest move by the Spears family patriarch will not be addressed until a hearing set for September 29th.