Janet Jackson Denies Having A Secret Baby With Ex Husband James DeBarge

PRPhotos.com

Janet Jackson has denied the long standing rumor that she has a secret child with ex husband, singer James DeBarge. In her upcoming documentary Janet Jackson, the pop icon said, “I could never keep a child away from James. How could I keep a child from their father? I could never do that. That’s not right.”

Janet Jackson recalled hearing gossip of a potential pregnancy while she was on the set of “Fame” in 1984. In the documentary, she explained, “A lot of the kids thought I was pregnant ’cause I had gained weight and I had started taking birth control pills. And back then, you could pick up weight taking them, and that’s what happened to me, so that rumor started going around.”

Janet Jackson's two part documentary airs Friday (January 28th) and Saturday (January 29th) at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime and A&E.