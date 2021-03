PRPhotos.com

Janet Jackson will celebrate the 40th anniversary of her debut album Janet Jackson with a two night four hour documentary event about her life. According to Variety, the documentary, entitled JANET will air on Lifetime and A&E.

The documentary will highlight her career, the deaths of her brother Michael Jackson and her father Joe Jackson, the 2004 Superbowl incident, becoming a mom at 50 and more. The documentary has been underway for three years.

The documentary will air in early 2022.