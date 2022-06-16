Janet Jackson: ‘My Number One Job Is Being A Mama’

In an interview with Essence, Janet Jackson revealed when she will be releasing her next album. The R&B icon said, “It’s so funny because I see the fans asking, 'When are we going to get ‘Black Diamond?’ 'Will you please release?' Sometimes things happen that you don’t expect to happen, and you have to figure things out—or you’re in a space in your life when you have to take a step back and take a break for a minute.”

She continued, “Even though it’s something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job. There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can’t say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There’s so much that I want to do—but my number one job is being a mama.”

Janet also discussed something that people would be surprised to know about her, saying, “When it comes to my personal life, I think mistaking my kindness for weakness. When it comes to my professional life, I would say it would have to be not liking to hear the word 'no.' Especially being a woman, and someone telling you, ‘no, you can’t because…"”

JANET SAYS FAME IS NOT IMPORTANT TO HER

Meanwhile, Janet also explained that fame is not really too important to her. She explained, “I’ve never been that person to have my awards on display. There’s nothing wrong with it, that’s just not me. Being able to wake up and see my baby another day. The space I might be in at that moment within my soul. What I’ve accomplished within myself. How far I’ve come from that child there to the woman that I am today. That’s success.”

She continued, “If you came to my home, you would never know — if you did not know who I was — that I am an entertainer. I don’t have one award on my wall.”

Janet added that when she was dating Jermaine Dupri, he wanted her to put her Grammys out, so she did it for him.

She added, “Just the Grammys, nothing else. After we went our separate ways, they went back in the warehouse and haven’t come out since.”