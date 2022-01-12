Janet Jackson Opens Up About 2004 SuperBowl Scandal

PRPhotos.com

In a new interview with Allure, Janet Jackson opened up about the 2004 Super Bowl scandal. She said, “What’s really important is going back to having that foundation. Not just family, but God. That’s what really pulled me through.” She continued, “It’s tough for me to talk about that time.”

During the interview, Janet also talked about aging, saying, “Everyone would always want to stay young and this and that but it’s inevitable. I mean, we’re all going to get there. There’s another road. It’s a little bit of zhuzh. I don’t know when my day is coming, but at some point it’s going to come and I can choose which path I want to take.”

She continued, “I do hope I age gracefully. It’s either a little bit of zhuzh or gracefully,” she added.