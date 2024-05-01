Janet Jackson, Peso Pluma, More Included In $25 Concert Ticket Promotion

Getty Images

Live Nation is back with Concert Week, a week-long promotion where tickets for popular shows are available for just $25. The sale runs from May 8th to May 14th and covers over 5,000 events and 900 artists, including names like Janet Jackson, Meghan Trainor, Peso Pluma, New Kids On The Block, and Thirty Seconds To Mars. To take advantage, fans can visit Live Nation’s website, select their desired show, and look for the “Concert Week Promotion” ticket type. This year marks the 10th anniversary of Concert Week, and Live Nation is celebrating by expanding the promo to over 20 countries, including Australia, Asia, Europe, the UK, and the Middle East.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST OF PARTICIPATING ARTISTS & VENUES