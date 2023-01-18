Janet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For ‘Unpaid Services’

Reports say that Janet Jackson is being sued by her business managers for "unpaid services." According to The Blast and RadarOnline, the music icon is accused of owing business managers up to $238,593.88. The lawsuit is filed against Janet Jackson and some of her businesses dating back to 2017. The lawsuit alleges that Janet Jackson was in a “business management services agreement” in August of 2017 with David Weise and Associates, a company that describes itself as “the largest business management firm in the country."

The company has accused Jackson of refusing to pay the full amount owed for the work they put in during her career.