Janet Jackson Thanks Fans For Another #1

PRPhotos.com

In a 45-second clip posted on Saturday (Feb. 13) Janet Jackson said that she cried thinking about how thankful she was. She explained and said, “I want to thank all of you for making “Control” number one again after 35 years. I never, never in a million years, would think that this would happen. Wearing a mask in the video, “She wrapped by telling her fans how much she appreciated and loved them.

Jackson's Control album, released on Feb. 4, 1986, just celebrated its 35th anniversary.

TL;DR:

Janet Jackson said that she cried thinking about how thankful she was. In a video, she told fans how grateful she is that “Control” is number one again after 35 years. Jackson's Control album, released on Feb. 4, 1986, just celebrated its 35th anniversary.