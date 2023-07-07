Janet Jackson’s Tour Earns Over $50 Million, Her Most Lucrative Ever

According to Billboard Boxscore, Janet Jackson‘s recent 34-city Together Again tour earned her an estimated $50.9 million, making it her most lucrative ever.

Throughout the run, she sold 479,000 tickets.

She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to all of you who came out to see our show. None of this would be possible without your support. I love you dearly and can’t wait until the next time we’re together again God willing.”

In comparison, her 2001-2002’s All For You Tour, brought in $46.9 million.

