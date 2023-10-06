Jason Derulo Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Aspiring Singer

PRPhotos.com

A woman is suing Jason Derulo, claiming he signed her to his record label but then dropped her after she repeatedly refused his sexual advances. Emaza Gibson, 25, claims in court documents that Derulo wooed her with a dream recording deal in 2021, but then pressured her to party and made “explicit” demands for sex. She says at one point he screamed at her until she cried, and then ghosted her because she refused to have sex with him. Gibson included reps for Derulo's label in her suit, alleging that they enabled his abusive behavior and refused to intervene when her deal was ended without explanation in 2022. “I reached out for help, and I didn’t get that help. This has been scary the whole entire time. The aggressions, him charging toward me. I felt so unsafe, I had to get my parents involved,” she said.