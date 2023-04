PRPhotos.com

Jason Derulo has released his long awaited new single, “Glad U Came.” Through a press release he called it one of his favorite songs that he’s ever recorded. He describes it as a “beautiful love story about the power of destiny.” Derulo is currently on the coaching panel on The Voice Australia.

