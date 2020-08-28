Jason Derulo Releases Official Video For ‘Take You Dancing’

PRPhotos.com

Jason Derulo has released the music video for “Take You Dancing,” in which he shows off his best dance moves everywhere from the sea to climbing up the walls.

The CGI-heavy music video sees Jason and a gorgeous lady dance through various scenes, including one moment when Jason pops up reclining on a slice of lemon inside a drink.

Before releasing the video, Jason went live on YouTube for a Q&A with fans. He explained why he released a more bare-bones dance video for the song last month before releasing the official video. “Performances are just lost in general right now obviously so I wanted to have no glitz and glam and just a flat stage and bring my dancers out and just dance and sing,” he says. “But the video has all the glitz and glam and everything you can possibly imagine in there and what I’ve been doing on TikTok with the special effects and everything,” Jason adds.

Jason has been keeping fans entertained on TikTok over the pandemic, sharing videos appearing to show him knocking his teeth out and more thanks to the magic of special effects.