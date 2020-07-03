Jay Z Calls For Wisconsin Cop To Be Fired

PRPhotos.com

Jay Z, along with his social justice team are calling for a Wisconsin police officer to be fired and charged in the killings of 3 men of color. Jay Z's Team ROC took out a full page ad Thursday (July 2) in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, calling for the immediate prosecution and termination of police officer Joseph Mensah. The officer recently come to light for reportedly shooting and killing 3 men of color during police stops in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin within a 5-year span.

The ad – an open letter to Milwaukee County DA, John Chisholm — starts with a simple question … “How many more people must die at the hands of Officer Joseph Mensah?”

Team ROC is demanding justice — along with mandatory body cams for all cops.