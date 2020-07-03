Home » R&B News » Jay Z Calls For Wisconsin Cop To Be Fired

Jay Z Calls For Wisconsin Cop To Be Fired

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Jay Z, along with his social justice team are calling for a Wisconsin police officer to be fired and charged in the killings of 3 men of color. Jay Z's Team ROC took out a full page ad Thursday (July 2) in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, calling for the immediate prosecution and termination of police officer Joseph Mensah. The officer recently come to light for reportedly shooting and killing 3 men of color during police stops in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin within a 5-year span.

The ad – an open letter to Milwaukee County DA, John Chisholm — starts with a simple question … “How many more people must die at the hands of Officer Joseph Mensah?”

Team ROC is demanding justice — along with mandatory body cams for all cops.

Related Articles

Report: Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Accusing Husband of Domestic Abuse
Move To Stop Paris Jackson From Playing Jesus Gathers Steam
Tamron Hall Denies Report That She Fired 18 Staffers
Lili Reinhart Apologizes for Sharing Topless Shot in Bid for Breonna Taylor Justice
Mark Wahlberg Is Allergic to Almost Everything
Beyonce Accused Of Appropriating African Culture For ‘Black Is King’