Jay-Z To Receive $7M In Royalties In Cologne Lawsuit

According to the New York Post, Jay-Z will receive $7 million from Parlux Perfume… including interest, as back pay. That is the hefty amount of unpaid royalties for the Gold Jay Z fragrance.

The legal saga began when Parlux sued Jay-Z in 2016. They claimed that he and his company failed to uphold their contract to promote the Gold Jay-Z cologne.

In addition, Parlux stated that he did not show up for the 2014 launch at Macy’s and didn’t promote the product on Good Morning America.

In the end, Jay-Z was found not guilty. The jury’s decision was influenced by the rapper’s assertion of “why on earth” would he put his name on the cologne and then, want it to fail.

Parlux plans to appeal the jury’s verdict.

