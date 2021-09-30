Jayda Cheaves Speaks On Gun Possession Arrest

Lil Baby's ex Jayda Cheaves has opened up about being detained upon attempting to return home via private jet from her birthday trip in Jamaica earlier this week. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Cheaves and a man named Gregory Writer were detained after two firearms were found on the plane. They both plead guilty to two counts of illegal gun possession and paying over $5,000 in fines. They were later released.

Cheaves wrote via social media, "Thank you all for your concerns. We are good and out of court! It was an honest mistake and believe me when I say I learned my lesson."

She added, "I had a ball out here [Jamaican flag emoji] best birthday ever."