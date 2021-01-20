Jazmine Sullivan & H.E.R. To Perform At Super Bowl LV

Jazmine Sullivan and H.E.R. are set to perform at Super Bowl LV. Jazmine is set to perform at this year's kick off show on CBS. She will sing the National Anthem along with Eric Church and H.E.R. will be singing “America the Beautiful.”

According to Rap-Up, in Sullivan, Church and H.E.R. will be accompanied by Warren “Wawa” Snipe — a deaf rapper who will perform both of the songs in sign language.

The Weeknd is set to headline the halftime show. Meanwhile, Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation, which co-produced the halftime performance last year, will join forces with Jesse Collins to executive produce it this year.