Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Reveal Baby J’s Name

Getty Images

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have revealed the name of their first child together: Monaco Mai Jenkins. Jeannie explained why they chose the name in a YouTube video, saying, “I thought Baby J’s name should be a J name—because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, like, makes sense—but that wasn’t the name that came to us. What really came to us was how Baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating.”

Jeannie recalled a trip to Monaco that she and Jeezy took while they wre dating. During the trip, the two had a serious talk on a bridge and a photo of the bridge from the trip is featured in the baby's nursery.

She said about the photo, “Literally where this car is right there, he turned me around and he said, ‘What kind of life do you want with me? What do you want to do in this life? What dreams do you have? What is doing life for us?'”

She continued, “At the time, I didn’t know what it meant. I didn’t know technically it meant marriage and having kids. I just know that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him. I wanted to build with him. I wanted to grow with him, and I wanted us to bear fruit together. And I saw that it meant so much more than just kids. It meant, like, family, and visions, and hopes, and memories and it all happened here.”

Jeannie and Jeezy will announce the sex of the baby at a later date.