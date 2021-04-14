Jeannie Mai Jenkins Opens Up About Her And Jeezy’s Wedding

Getty Images

The Real co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins has opened up about her and Jeezy's wedding. The two tied the knot last month at their home in Atlanta on March 27th. During yesterday's (April 13th) episode of The Real, she said, “So today, actually with my EP Rachel, I officially signed my name for the first time with Jenkins to it, so that we can put it into the show credit that you see today. That was first time I’ve ever signed it, in its official way, so I’m so proud to finally be Mrs. Jenkins!”

She also discussed her nude wedding dress, which was a custom Galia Lahav gown. She said, “I knew that I wanted something very effervescent and nude. I did not want to wear white, because we all know that white symbolizes purity, and that ship has sailed! I knew I wanted nude because the color, it represents how skin deep I want to be with Jay. It’s a color that represents how transparent we are with each other.”

She continued, “Even the wedding arch, you notice that they weren’t flowers. We chose palm leaves, which is very popular in Vietnam. They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side of it, represent humility, which is obviously before god. We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there.”

Jeannie added that there wasn't anything traditional about their wedding, saying, “Everything was symbolic. Even our rings. Down to our wedding rings, we didn’t do anything traditional. I personally love the engagement ring that Jay designed for me. I couldn’t imagine stacking something to that, so I did pinky rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers.”