Jeannie Mai Opens Up About Being Married To Jeezy

Getty Images

Jeannie Mai has opened up about married life. The Real co-host, who has been married to rapper Jeezy for a few months, told Entertainment Tonight, “Oh my god. Married life feels 1,000 percent different than when we were dating, in the greatest way."

She continued, “I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other. And now being married, it’s even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we’re in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren’t healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like.”

She added, “We want to feel trusted. We want to feel loved. We want to feel safe. We want to feel cuddles. We want to feel the romance. We want to feel dating, want to be hot and heavy with sex. Like, you want all those things. Human beings want those same things. Why can’t you communicate exactly what that should look like in order to customize the relationship you have and work towards it?”