Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did.

When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming rn..” Freddy responded, “yep. I upgraded from trash to treasure a long time ago. Best decision I ever made. Congratulations. Being truly happy is an amazing feeling. Love my little family.”

Jeannie’s The Real co-host Loni Love responded to Freddy’s comments on Instagram, saying, “Auntie Loni here: This sounds like a woman answering… @thehollywoodhunter you better then this .. we were happy with your children being born so show the same grace to Baby Jenkins.”

FREDDY’S FIANCE SPEAKS UP

Meanwhile, Freddy’s girlfriend Linsey Toole spoke out, saying, “Sick of the @‘s. All orchestrated by her and still happening after all these years. Every time something happens with her we get bombarded by trolls because of the narrative she led people to believe. Listen go live that troll life. Create fake accounts to attack people if that makes you feel better. But let’s set some facts straight.”

She continued, “Since she won’t publicly clear our name and own her lies, let me just let you in on a little news flash. SHE asked for a divorce. SHE is responsible for her own actions. All Freddy is guilty of is moving on quickly. He moved on a couple months after SHE filed for divorce. BIG D*** DEAL.”

Linsey added, “I probably should’ve waited until that divorce she drug on was final but unfortunately I didn’t. I probably shouldn’t have been emotional and wrote her publicly but I was sick of her shenanigans and I did. No one cheated (on our end.) So get over it people. Theres ZERO tea here. She just led y’all to believe there was. She moved on and hopefully she’s truly happy. She’s not talking about Freddy anymore so that’s nice. About d*** time.”