Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Engaged

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, the rapper proposed to The Real co-host on March 27th during a special date night at his home in Los Angeles. Mai's rep told the publication, “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose, Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

After the news was announced, Jeannie wrote on Instagram, "I want nothing more than to spend the rest of my life loving you….YES💍🤍." She added, "Thank you, everyone, for celebrating this journey with us. We are praying love over everyone from here."

The couple have been dating since November 2018.