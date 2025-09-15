Jelly Roll Meets The Pope And Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss During Special Show In Vatican City

Jelly Roll, who once struggled to perform overseas due to past felonies, made a remarkable comeback by singing his collaboration “Hard Fought Hallelujah” with Brandon Lake at the Grace for the World event in Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square on Saturday (September 13). His visit also included a memorable meeting with Pope Leo XIV, which Jelly Roll celebrated on Instagram as a journey “from rock bottom to holy ground.” Directed by Pharrell Williams and Andrea Bocelli, the historic concert – the first at the Vatican in 2,000 years – featured a star-studded lineup including Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, and Karol G. In addition to the performance, Jelly shared a subsequent post capturing his dramatic weight loss journey. The country singer has lost nearly 200 pounds since 2022 by overcoming food addiction and changing his lifestyle, and he showcased his dramatic weight loss by wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit at the event in Vatican City. Sharing a photo of himself in the designer look, he humorously captioned the post, “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account.” (People)