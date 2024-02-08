Jennifer Hudson, Babyface To Perform At NBA All-Star Game

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Hudson will headline the halftime show for the NBA All-Star Game on February 18th in Indianapolis. Babyface will sing the American national anthem, while Charlotte Cardin will take the Canadian national anthem. Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Keith Urban, Walker Hayes and Zedd will also be part of the entertainment lineup as part of the Crossover Concert Series.

Some of the artists will also be getting on the court to play. Hudson, Hayes and Lil Wayne will take part in the All-Star Celebrity Game on February 16th along with Anuel AA, AJ McLean, Quincy Isaiah, Lilly Singh, Metta World Peace and others.

This year's NBA All-Star Game is hosted by the Indiana Pacers and will air on TNT.