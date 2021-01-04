Jennifer Lopez Amazes And Confuses Fans With New Year’s Eve Costume

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez wore some elaborate costume pieces during her incredible performance from Times Square on New Year’s eve. Fans zoomed in on the diamond studded head mask, that looked a lot like a jeweled hockey mask.

During her performance, she stripped off an over-sized gown to reveal a rhinestone bodysuit underneath and wore an odd diamond cage on her face.

Many fans online seemed to relate it to the wearing of face masks during the pandemic, others were completely confused. Some compared the net to sci-fi and fantasy movies.

Overall, when it came to her diamond headdress, fans seemed to be laughing with JLO, not at her.

Also during her performance, she debuted a brand new song called “In The Morning,” and sang her classic “Waiting For Tonight,” along with a medley of other hits.

TL;DR:

