Jennifer Lopez And Lady Gaga Join The Presidential Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga have been added to the lineup for Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration.

E! revealed Thursday (January 14th) that J.Lo will join the previously announced performers, including Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons while Lady Gaga will perform the national anthem.

The “Rain On Me” singer wrote on Instagram, “I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!”

Celebrating America will air on January 20th at 8:30pm ET/PT on multiple networks.