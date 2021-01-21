Jennifer Lopez And Lady Gaga Perform At The Presidential Inauguration

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga performed at the presidential inauguration on Wednesday (January 20th).

Gaga sang the national anthem for the event wearing a black and red dress and a large golden broach in the shape of a dove carrying an olive branch. She wrote on Twitter, “May we all make peace with each other.”

Lopez sang a medley of “This Land Is Your Land” and “America The Beautiful” but snuck in some lyrics of her own. After reciting part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish, the singer slipped into her 2000 hit “Let’s Get Loud.”