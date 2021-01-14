Home » R&B News » Jennifer Lopez Launches Video For ‘In The Morning’

Jennifer Lopez launched the music video for “In The Morning” on Wednesday (January 13th), exclusively on the Triller App.

The singer posted a brief clip to Instagram that showed her in little more than a pair of angel wings. She wrote, “I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else … you can only change yourself!!!”

The 48-hour exclusive premiere coincides with Lopez’s “JLo” lifestyle channel on Triller.

She said of the collaboration, “Triller's motto, 'Where You Do You' aligns perfectly with what I would like to share with my fans, and what a better way to start this exciting venture but with the exclusive release of my “In The Morning” music video, which shares such an important message.”

