Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Diddy

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez has opened up about her past relationship with Diddy in the late 90s. In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, she said, “The Puffy era was just kind of a crazy, heightened time in my life. You know, Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx. He had been in the music business and had all this success; I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment. We had this kind of crazy, tumultuous relationship that ended in a bang.”

Lopez said that she doesn't regret dating Diddy. She explained, “It was definitely a moment but I felt like it was necessary. He was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about the music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry.”

She continued, “We never lived together. We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were little, I feel like that was such a long time ago. It was a different type of relationship.”

J Lo dated Diddy in 1999. The split shortly after a shooting at a club in Manhattan.