Jennifer Lopez Reportedly ‘Struggling’ With Vegas Residency Ticket Sales

Jennifer Lopez’s limited-run residency in Las Vegas, including three New Year’s Eve shows and six additional dates in March, is facing slow ticket demand. According to Ticketmaster availability, many seats across all sections remain available for the scheduled performances, with listed prices ranging from approximately $121 to $1,300. A music industry source claimed that Lopez “made a deal for up to 100 shows over three years,” but a Lopez insider disputed this, stating that there are not 100 shows currently on the books and that she has the option to perform more if she chooses. The insider also mentioned that a “huge” Q4 promotion plan is in the works. In contrast, recent high-profile Vegas engagements, such as Dolly Parton’s two-week Caesars Palace stint and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter stadium tour, have seen strong ticket sales and demand. (Complex)