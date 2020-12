PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez will headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021.

Lopez will be joined by additional performers Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen. Porter and Lauper, who worked together on the Broadway hit “Kinky Boots,” will also reunite for a duet performance.

The 49th-annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve airs LIVE December 31th at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.