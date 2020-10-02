Jennifer Lopez Unveils First Coach Handbag From New Collection

PRPhotos.com

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the first piece from her Coach X Jennifer Lopez collection: a reimagining of the brand’s iconic Hutton bag.

It’s made of pink and reddish-brown, colorblock calf leather, trimmed with snakeskin and finished with a hangtag and story patch with J-Lo’s signature.

According to Coach, the bag was “inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity that Coach and Lopez share.” On Coach’s website, you can see some videos and stills of J-Lo in the studio and on a movie set with her new bag.

The bag runs $495.