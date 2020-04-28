Jennifer Williams’ Ex Responds To Claims That He Stole Her Range Rover

PRPhotos.com

One day after Jennifer Williams put her ex Aaron Nichols on blast, saying that he scammed her and stole her Range Rover, the man came forward, claiming that it was all a lie. Aaron wrote via Instagram, “A big reason why I wanted to end things with Jennifer Williams is because she was such an ugly person on the inside, and she was engulfed with fame and notoriety. She asked me to be a love interest on her TV show; I declined over and over."

He then posted text messages that Jennifer sent him, including one that said, “I hate these messy b*tches. Evelyn made me want to slap the sh*t out of her. I should have leaked her daughter’s nudes. I could have exposed her a**.”

Jennifer continued, “Especially Shaunie. She was talking sh*t about me saying Shaq cheated on her like it was a lie. Everyone knows he had kids behind her back. And Malaysia, or should I say ghetto a** LaQuisha, doesn’t even have a mind of her own. Whatever Evelyn and Shaunie says, Malaysia hops on board.”

Aaron then wrote via IG, “Jennifer moved to Georgia to be with me. I told her not to, but she did it anyway. When I first met her, I told her I was not interested in being serious because I had just ended a relationship with my child’s mother and wasn’t ready. But she continued to call and text me. It got to the point that I had to block her on social media.”

Aaron then addresses the missing Range Rover, saying, “Jennifer Williams gave me this truck in November 2019. I got a call from the police department in March 2020, and now I’m April, 5 months later, she’s telling the world it’s stolen.”

He continued, “Who waits 5 months to report their car stolen?? The police have NOT pressed charges because I didn’t steal anything from her. As people in the comments have already said, you can easily track a Range Rover.”

He added that he has paid off the Range Rover, saying, “I’ve never stolen a car, washed a title, or retagged any vehicle. I don’t even know how to do that. I’ve work as a consultant/middleman in numerous deals. Most were successful, and some fell through, but I’ve never scammed anyone. These accusations are lies.”