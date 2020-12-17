Jeremih Opens Up About His Battle With COVID-19

PRPhotos.com

Jeremih has opened up about his battle with COVID-19. The singer-songwriter was near death in ICU before being released from the Chicago's Northwestern Memorial Hospital last month. During a radio interview, Jeremih revealed that he contracted a rare case of the virus, saying, “It definitely is real and I didn’t take it for granted and truth be told, I’m a living, walking testimony. I was really down bad for the last month, month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was.”

He continued, “I had a tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really like in a dream. I woke up like two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light.”

Jeremih developed “multiple inflammatory syndrome,” which he described as a “rare cause and effect of COVID.” He explained, “My whole insides, all my organs became inflamed. My heart started beating irregularly and my kidneys went out, my liver started to clear and go bad. Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.”

Jeremih also revealed that he had to learn to walk again and eat again. He also revealed that the hospital almost didn't let his mom in to see him, but Chance the Rapper called the hospital and they let her in.

Jeremih added, “Mind you, I’ve never been to a hospital in my entire life either, not for a broken bone, not for nothing. So just to be in there I look at it as a blessing. As crazy as it might sound, I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.”

He added, “It’s been 13 years since I’ve been me, to the world Jeremih. And it’s been one long party, I ain’t gon’ lie to you. A lot of the things now I don’t take for granted. But sometimes you have to have a setback in order for the big payback.”

Jeremih said that he is now “resting up” at his mother’s house for the remainder of the year.

Jeremih on being hospitalized with COVID : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/12_dec/JeremihOnBeingHospitalizedWithCOVID.mp3