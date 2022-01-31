Jermaine Dupri Admits To Cheating On Janet Jackson

PRPhotos.com

During the fourth part of Janet Jackson's documentary JANET JACKSON., Jermaine Dupri and Janet admitted that they broke up due to Jermaine's infidelity. When asked why he and Janet broke up, Jermaine said, ” . . . Probably because of my reckless behavior.”

He later said, “One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women – girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her… and I’m a man.”

Janee said, “I had heard he was cheating, but there were other things… I needed more than he was giving me. He was a workaholic and he was constantly working – as soon as he was done working, after he would go to the club.”

She continued, “I would ask him to carve out a little time for me. I always felt that he didn’t have enough time for a girlfriend… I would say that world was his girlfriend.”

Social media reacted immediately. One person tweeted, “‘Dating Janet attracts other women.’ Did Jermaine Dupri really blame Janet Jackson for cheating on her? #JanetJacksonDoc.” Another wondered, “I tried to understand HOW Jermaine Dupri…. could cheat on Janet and it made so little sense i think i blacked out #JanetJacksonDoc.”

Another person wrote, “The level of confidence it takes to be little turtlehead Jermaine Dupri and cheat on Janet is something I will never understand #JanetJacksonDoc.”

Janet and Jermaine dated from 2002 until 2009.

JANET JACKSON TOLD JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE NOT TO SAY ANYTHING FOLLOWING 2004 SUPERBOWL SCANDAL

In her new documentary, Janet Jackson opened up about her relationship with Justin Timberlake, saying that the two are now friends following their 2004 Super Bowl performance. Janet revealed that she told Justin not to say anything following her infamous wardrobe malfunction. She explained, “We talked once, and he said, ‘I don’t know if I should come out and make a statement.’ I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming all of this at me.’ So I just said if I were you, I wouldn’t say anything.” She later said, “Honestly, this whole thing was blown way out of proportion. Of course, it was an accident. That should not have happened, but everyone is looking for someone to blame, and that’s got to stop.” Janet added, “Justin and I are very good friends, and we will always be very good friends. We spoke just a few days ago, and he and I have moved on, and it’s time for everyone else to do the same.”

