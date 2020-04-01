Jermaine Dupri Regrets Not Introducing TLC To The World

PRPhotos.com

During a Q&A session from the Black Love Instagram page, Jermaine Dupri revealed that he wishes he had the confidence to push TLC at the same time he was breaking Kris Kross. He explained, "I regret not trying to do TLC at the same time as Kris Kross. I was only 19 years old at the time and didn't believe in myself as a person, as someone having the bandwidth to have both artists."

He continued, "I was putting so much energy into Kriss Kross, and I was only giving TLC maybe 30 to 40 percent, not even 50 percent."

During an episode of Uncensored, Dupri explained how he was found TLC before they signed to LaFace Records. He said, "TLC was my group before they got signed to LaFace. Left Eye was living at my house when I found Kris Kross. The backward clothes came after we started getting more and more songs. The backward clothes actually came from being around Left Eye." He continued, "I felt I was spreading myself thin by trying to provide both of these groups what they needed to become the success they eventually both grew to become. So I eliminated myself from TLC being a group that I actually introduced to the world."