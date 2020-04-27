PRPhotos.com

In an interview with T.I. on his ExpediTIously podcast, Jermaine Dupri revealed why he never married his ex Janet Jackson. He said, “I started thinking that marriage for me wasn’t gonna work. Just, something about it. When you feel like you’re ready to get married, you don’t have no answers, you just know what it is. I was in the space, I felt married… I think the only thing that created a difference for me was the fact that we didn’t live together. We had an eight year, nine year relationship, but we didn’t live together…”

He continued, “I feel like that’s a part where you really determine if you’re strong. She wasn’t willing to move to Atlanta. She was willing to come out here for a couple of weeks. But living in Atlanta, for her, just didn’t really seem like L.A. I wasn’t ready to move to Malibu… I like it, but it aint… It’s just something about being in Atlanta.”

Jermaine Dupri reveals why he didn’t marry Janet Jackson : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/JermaineDupriOnWhyHeNeverMarriedJanetJackson.mp3