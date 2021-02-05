Jhene Aiko Opens Up About Her Relationship With Big Sean

PRPhotos.com

Jhene Aiko has opened up about her relationship with Big Sean. In an interview with DJ Khaled, she said, “When I first met Sean, the one thing I can say is he immediately felt familiar, like I knew him already and I was comfortable with him immediately because he just came into my session at No I.D.’s studio and I had never felt that feeling of like, I’ve met you before.”

She continued, “Our friendship is really strong so that has made our relationship what it is, just that foundation of real friends who really know each other on that level.”

Jhene also revealed her top 5 favorite rappers and singers. He favorite rappers are Tupac, The Notorious B.I.G., JAY-Z, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg. Her favorite singers are Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Sade, and Brandy.”